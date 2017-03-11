The Thread – DIY Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Don't look now, but The Thread is stepping into the world of home improvement.

With a new office space, Virginia is in the mood for a makeover. That means it's time for Tim to get to work (don't worry, Virginia has a few secret weapons to help). As they pursue their DIY destiny, Tim and Virginia will take you to a place in Edwardsville, Illinois that restores furniture as a way to restore lives.

You'll also meet the folks at Anew Nature, who not only build fabulous furniture, but also build a future for their employees.

Will this DIY duo complete this project? Are they up to the challenge? Can Virginia keep Tim on tasks (delicious biscuits may be a problem). Tune in and catch the fun, this week on The Thread.