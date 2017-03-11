× US Attorney for Western District in Missouri resigns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Tammy Dickinson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, has resigned.

Dickson is one of 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration asked to resign Friday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2mcT6GC ) Dickinson’s resignation was effective Friday at midnight.

President Barack Obama appointed Dickinson, a former Jackson County prosecutor, to the office in January 2013.

Tom Larson, a longtime assistant in the office, will be acting U.S. attorney for the district until President Donald Trump chooses a replacement.