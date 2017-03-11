Vehicle slams into house on Florissant Road in Calverton Park

CALVERTON PARK, MO (KTVI) – Police in the city of Calverton Park are investigating an accident involving a car slamming into a residence. The accident happened just after 6 pm Saturday on North Florissant Road.

When officers and firefighters arrived on the scene they found female driver injured in the vehicle.

A nearby resident said it appeared the woman had suffered a seizure while driving.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

A neighbor told Fox 2 that the house had been condemned.

No one else was hurt in the accident.