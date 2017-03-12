Daylight Saving Time means it’s time to run through a home safety checklist

Posted 7:57 am, March 12, 2017, by

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - “Spring forward.”  That's what we're all doing today as Daylight Saving Time begins.

It’s also a time to cross off a checklist of safety precautions at your home. FOX 2's Shawndrea Thomas is live at the Red Cross office in Creve Coeur with what emergency workers want you to do.