× Fast hit of light snow may have impacts for Monday morning commute

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- As we start a new work week, more winter weather is on the way. A fast moving storm system will bring a mix of rain and snow to the region starting late Sunday night. As temperatures drop to around freezing, the precipitation changes to all snow in the early hours of Monday.

Around an inch of accumulation is expected by the time the snow exits mid-Monday morning. Pike and northern Lincoln Counties in MO and northern Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin, and Montgomery Counties in IL may see a bit more.

Most of the accumulation will occur on on grass and parked cars, but there could be some on side roads, on and off ramps, and parking lots. Highways and interstates will also be wet. Drivers should plan to leave early on Monday morning to get to work or school just in case you run into any traffic crashes or slide-outs.

As the storm pulls away, look for afternoon and evening rain showers Monday as temperatures warm into the low 40°s.