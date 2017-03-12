Emily Schromm is a fitness guru from Denver. She shares some helpful tips on how to keep to basic goals with the assistance of smart watches like the Fitbit. For more on getting back in to shape this year, follow Emily on her website: https://emilyschromm.com/
Fitness guru Emily Schromm helps revive New Year’s resolutions
