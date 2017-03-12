Hancock & Kelley: St. Louis mayoral race, MLS stadium proposal, & Obamacare replacement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 A.M. This week, Jonathon Prouty is in for John Hancock.

Prouty and Kelley discuss the St. Louis mayoral race, St. Louis's future with an MLS team and stadium, and the replacement of Obamacare.

