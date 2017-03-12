× Illini Basketball Makes N-I-T Field as #2 Seed

The Fighting Illini basketball team’s season will continue with post season play without their head coach John Groce. Illinois was chosen for the N-I-T, as a #2 seed in the Illinois State Quadrant. The Illini will open N-I-T play this coming Tuesday, March 14 when they host Valparaiso. The game will tip off at the State Farm Center at 6:15 PM. The team will not be coached by John Groce. He was relieved of his head coaching duties this past Saturday. Assistant coach and former SLU Billikens player Jamal Walker is the Illini’s new interim head coach.

The 18-14 Illini were passed over for the NCAA Basketball Tournament, but were happy recipients to get the call from the N-I-T. A possible in-state matchup with top seed Illinois State looms if both teams win their first two games of the tournament.