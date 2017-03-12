× Illinois Fires Head Basketball Coach John Groce

Two days after being ousted from the Big Ten Basketball Tournament, the Fighting Illini are making a coaching change. Illinois athletic director Josh Wittman announced Saturday morning that head basketball coach John Groce had been fired. After five seasons on the job and only one NCAA Tournament bid, the Illini decided a coaching change was needed. Groce went 95-75 in the five season at Illinois, but his Big Ten Conference record was just 37-53.

Wittman announced a national search has begun to find a new basketball coach for the Fighting Illini. Among the names being rumored for the job are former NBA coach Monty Williams and current college coach Cuonzo Martin.