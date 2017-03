EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – A crash in Edwardsville left one man injured Saturday night.

Around 10:30 pm police responded to a collision between a car and a semi tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate-55 just south of Route 143.  Officers on the scene say emergency medics took one man from the car to the hospital in unknown condition.

There were no other injuries in the accident.

Illinois State Police are investigating the accident.