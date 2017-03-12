× Missouri’s community colleges to share training program

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Missouri’s 12 community college systems are working together to train students for jobs offered by the state’s businesses.

Leaders from the colleges signed an agreement Thursday to officially begin the Missouri Community College Workforce Development Network.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2n4BkKA ) the program will help in cases where a Missouri company needs assistance with employee training but the nearest community college doesn’t have a curriculum or expert faculty in that subject.

In those cases, the new network will use resources among all of the state’s two-year schools to meet that company’s needs. For example, schools with the expertise could send information to the community college that needs help, or schools could help each other adopt needed curriculums.