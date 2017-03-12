New Michael Brown security footage surfaces; raises questions

FERGUSON, MO (KTVI) – New security footage has surfaced of Michael Brown from the same day he was shot and killed in Ferguson. It now has people questioning what really happened.

The new video shows Michael walk into the store at about 1am. The video was released in a documentary at South by Southwest in Austin, which claims Michael was trading weed for cigarillos and had the employee hold onto them until later.

At 11:50am, Michael came back to the store, which is when the original footage shows an altercation with a clerk.

The video doesn’t clarify clashing stories of the encounter between Michael and officer Darren Wilson, which set off violent protests across the nation. But it does have people wondering why police didn’t release the second video in the first place.

A lot of questions still remain. This new video just makes it that much more confusing.

A convenience store is disputing a new documentary’s claims that surveillance video suggests Michael Brown didn’t rob the store before he was fatally shot by police in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.

Filmmaker Jason Pollock tells The New York Times he believes the previously unreleased footage shows Brown trading a small amount of marijuana for a bag of cigarillos around 1 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2014. Pollock reasons Brown intended to come back later for the cigarillos.

An attorney for the store and its employees says no such transaction took place.

Store co-owner Andy Patel tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Brown “grabbed the cigarillos and stoe them” when confronted inside the store about 10 hours later, shortly before the shooting. Surveillance video shows Brown strong-arming Patel while leaving the store.