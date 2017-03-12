× Online school offers new kind of study for at-risk students

ST. LOUIS, MO (AP) – A new online-only high school in St. Louis is allowing at-risk students a chance to get their diplomas.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that Workforce High is operated jointly by St. Louis Public Schools and the city’s job agency, St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE). It uses the same online curriculum as the district’s three alternative schools and four credit-recovery programs. Twenty students are participating.

Workforce High is designed to increase the district’s on-time graduation rate, which was about 73 percent last year. The national graduation rate is about 83 percent, and the Missouri average is 88 percent.

Information from: KWMU-FM, http://www.kwmu.org