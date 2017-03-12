Standoff ends with officers rushing the suspect and taking him into custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL. (KTVI) - A man in Cahokia threatening to blow himself up and neighbors around him caused a six hour standoff in Cahokia.

Emergency crews including the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System responded to the call at around 11 am Sunday in the 2400 block of Renois Lane.

Authorities said that a 49-year-old man kept making threats that he was going to blow himself up and others who live nearby.

Captain Bruce Fleshren with the St. Claire County Sherriff’s Office said the man would go in and out of the house talking with authorities for hours before he surrendered around 4:30 pm.

"We were able to get him out far enough where officers could rush and tackle him and took him into custody for an evaluation," said Fleshren, "he was not injured, there were no other people in the house."

Prior to the man being taken into custody, emergency responders also called in crews with Ameren to cut off power and gas as a precaution.

"Part of the discussion was trying to eliminate the situation where he could harm himself or others," Fleshren went on to say, "and one of the options was to eventually cut off the utilities including gas lines."

Fleshren said the man won't be charged given his mental state.