The luck of the Irish will be in Dogtown this St. Patrick’s Day

DOGTOWN (KTVI) - Do you have the luck of the Irish? For the 34th year, the Ancient Order of Hibernians is kicking off their big parade and day of festivities on St. Patrick's Day. It's the 32nd year for the event to take place in Dogtown.

James Mohan and Kelly Wahl-Chew join FOX 2 to share details on what you can expect if attending this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dogtown. Don't forget that the route will finish on Oakland this year instead of in Forest Park (due to construction). Happy (early) St. Patrick's Day!