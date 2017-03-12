The luck of the Irish will be in Dogtown this St. Patrick’s Day

James Mohan and Kelly Wahl-Chew join FOX 2 to share details on what you can expect if attending this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dogtown. Don't forget that the route will finish on Oakland this year instead of in Forest Park (due to construction). Happy (early) St. Patrick's Day!
