Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - With St. Patrick's Day approaching this week, many will enjoy celebrations with friends and family. Master Designer of Walter Knoll Florist Scott Hepper has some helpful tips for sprucing up your dinner table with visions of green.

If you'd like assistance decorating, you can bring a vase in to Walter Knoll Florist for them to fill. Or you can make your own arrangements with their flowers. Orders may also be placed. Their staff is ready to take care of your decorating and hosting needs!

For more about Walter Knoll Florist or to see some of their arrangements, visit wkf.com.