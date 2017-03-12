Watch LIVE: April the giraffe staying warm in bitter cold conditions

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to progress toward giving birth to a fourth calf, park officials said Thursday.

The live stream from Animal Adventure Park has been going for more than two weeks with April not close to giving birth to the calf.

“We start the day without a new calf on the ground,” officials said on Facebook. “All in due time and without a rush. She continues to be in great physical and mental condition.”

Saturday and Sunday, April and Oliver hunkered down against the bitter temperatures.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to Facebook Sunday:

“April and Oliver remain inside during our horrendous cold spell.

April continues to be in great condition. Today, we have posted the shot from underneath, to show you our keeper’s perspective. Wax caps are present and udder appears to possibly have more content – another few days of comparative photo will confirm changes.

Giraffes do not “bag out” like cows, goats, pigs, or other animals in lactation. It is a very subtle fill and development.”

This update is from Saturday:

“Brrrrrrrrrr! Single digits have settled in our area, but the giraffe barn remains a warm retreat for the giraffes and our keepers!

To combat the extended stay indoors, enrichment does increase for our animals – and this week we will begin to move some of that enrichment into view of the web cam so you can see just how much (or little) interest our giraffes have in their toys!

April continues to do great, Keepers noted no significant changes this morning in physical appearance. We are watching the udder closely, as we wait for milk to fill the area. When our keepers bend down to look underneath, they snap a photo for development comparison.”

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Nearly 100,000 people were following the YouTube channel on Tuesday morning.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.