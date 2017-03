× 3 bodies found in vehicle parked in alley

CHICAGO (AP) _ Police say the bodies of three people have been found in a vehicle that was illegally parked in a Chicago alley.

A death investigation is taking place after the bodies were found Monday morning in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said they were bodies of males, but didn’t immediately release details of how they died. They say they responded after a report of someone unconscious.