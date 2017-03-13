Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Pat Connolly Tavern

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday and St. Louis’ ancient order of Hibernians will again take over Dogtown.

The 34th Annual Hibernian Parade begins at 12:30 p.m.

Irish family floats will roll from Tamm Avenue, through Oakland to Manchester, with a reverent nod to St. James the Greater Catholic Church.

The outdoor Irish Festival continues after the parade and officially lasts until 6 p.m.

The Pat Connolly Tavern will have platters of traditional Corned Beef & Cabbage and some Irish cocktails for St. Patrick`s Day.

Owner, Joe Jovanovich tells us about the restaurant’s 75th anniversary.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Friday Starting at 6 a.m.

The Pat Connolly Tavern

6400 Oakland Ave.

Dogtown

To learn more visit: www.PatConnollyTavern.com