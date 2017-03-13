Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Pat Connolly Tavern

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday and St. Louis’ ancient order of Hibernians will again take over Dogtown.
The 34th Annual Hibernian Parade begins at 12:30 p.m.
Irish family floats will roll from Tamm Avenue, through Oakland to Manchester, with a reverent nod to St. James the Greater Catholic Church.
The outdoor Irish Festival continues after the parade and officially lasts until 6 p.m.
The Pat Connolly Tavern will have platters of traditional Corned Beef & Cabbage and some Irish cocktails for St. Patrick`s Day.
Owner, Joe Jovanovich tells us about the restaurant’s 75th anniversary.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Friday Starting at 6 a.m.
The Pat Connolly Tavern
6400 Oakland Ave.
Dogtown
To learn more visit: www.PatConnollyTavern.com