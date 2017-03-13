Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for TUESDAY March 14, 2017

All about the northwest flow and once again this is why we never trust the northwest flow…partly to mostly cloudy skies and cold on Tuesday…highs in the 30’s…skies will slowly clear out Tuesday night and with light winds…temps will tumble…19 for the low with a hard freeze over the region…we are in a holding pattern with the weather..a.s we wait for the big northeast storm to do its thing…so we stay cold for a few days and nights. The next system in the Thursday/Friday time frame…a mix of rain and snow…thinking more rain than snow with this one…with warmer temps…getting better with the temps late week and weekend…back close to average.