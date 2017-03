Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI)-The Florissant City Council could vote tonight on whether or not to continue a Pit Bull ban. The ordinance has been in effect since 2005.

Last month, the council took public comments on a measure that would either lift or strengthen the ban.

Some say Pit Bulls are not inherently vicious but are put at risk by negligent owners. Others claim the dogs are stronger and more aggressive than other breeds.

Tonight's second reading of the bill was postponed from two weeks ago.