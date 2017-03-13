Family of missing Berkeley woman not giving up, 10 years after disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, MO (KTVI) – A local family is still searching for a loved one who went missing 10 years ago Monday.

The family of Kelly Allen continues holding out hope that she’s alive, even 10 years after she was reported missing from the Frost Apartments in Berkeley. She was 20-years-old at the time.

Allen’s family handed out fliers Monday in hopes of generating leads in the case, centering their efforts surrounding the Frost Apartments near I-170. Family members said she was staying with a friend at the complex, went on a job interview that day, and has been missing ever since.

Her family said they will not give up.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department at 314-524-3311.