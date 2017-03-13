× FBI: 7 gang members face federal drug charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ Authorities say they have arrested seven gang members on federal drug charges.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that five residents of Pike County, a Lincoln County resident and a resident of Belvidere, Illinois, were arrested Wednesday following a two-year investigation. Authorities say all seven were affiliated with the Black Gangster Disciples street gang.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy says gangs are responsible for the majority of violent crime and drug activity in Mississippi and these types of crackdowns are necessary to curb violence in the state.

Three of the suspects are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. Five are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Information from: The Clarion-Ledger