Freeze warning for St. Louis could mean trouble for sensitive plants

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for St. Louis city and county until Thursday at 10am. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. Plants or trees that are sensitive to the cold may be damaged or killed.

Meteorologists say a hard freeze is expected through Wednesday night. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the lower to middle 20’s Monday night, teens on Tuesday night and the 20’s on Wednesday night.

Sensitive plants and trees that started early growth because of the above normal temperatures in February and early March may be damaged or killed. Experts advise covering sensitive vegetation to prevent damage.

Affected Counties: Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Iron, Jefferson, Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Moniteau, Monroe, Montgomery, Osage, Pike, Ralls, Reynolds, Shelby, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, St. Louis City, Ste. Genevieve, Warren, Washington.

