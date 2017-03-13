Getaway vehicle spotted on surveillance after couple racks up $10,000 on stolen credit card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI) – Surveillance video shows a getaway vehicle for the couple who police say spent more than $10,000 in jewelry using a stolen credit card.

A woman discovered her card was missing shortly after she picked up groceries at a nearby Aldi’s store, Chesterfield police said.

Within an hour, someone made big purchases at the Chesterfield Mall Macy’s store.

“It sounds like they kind of had a plan in mind, in my opinion. They didn’t just go for the quick strike. They had something that they wanted to do and go after,” Chesterfield Sgt. Keith Rider said.

Police hope someone will recognize the dark-colored SUV or the man and woman seen on the surveillance video.

The SUV circled the parking lot in the early afternoon February 28. It picked up the man and woman and headed to the next stop, Rider said.

“Looks like they went over to the Macy’s at West County Mall and tried to purchase something. All we know is the charge is pending,” he said.

While the investigation is underway, police are offering advice to the public.

“I know we get involved in several different tasks at once,” Rider said. “But try to remember where your wallet is and secure it in a good spot, especially out in public.”