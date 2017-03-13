Meet Paul Edgerley, Lead Investor of SC STL’s MLS Bid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne introduces you to Paul Edgerley. He is the lead investor of SC STL's bid to land an MLS franchise for the city of St. Louis. Edgerley, who lives in Boston, MA was in St. Louis this past week. Martin and Paul talked about the chances for a pro soccer team for St. Louis and what the new soccer stadium would bring to our area. Edgerley is a native of Kansas City, MO, who's goal is to bring an MLS franchise to St. Louis. He is a current part of the NBA's Boston Celtics.