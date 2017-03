Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A mix of rain and snow is spreading over the region early this morning. The darker green and yellow colors indicate where some larger flakes and heavier snow are falling.

Some areas may see about one or 2 inches of slushy accumulation, although averages will be 1" or less and mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces.

Don't rule out a little slush on the roads as well.