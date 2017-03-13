Money Management coach talks romance, finances

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Today`s couples are more diverse than ever; straight, LGBT, multi-racial or of different faiths. No matter what your relationship looks like, every couple has one thing in common: the need to talk about their finances.

Money is one of the biggest reasons couples fight. In fact, one researcher claims that money is a source of tension in 7 out of 10 relationships.

Money Management Coach Liz DeZiel discusses a new survey that reveals some surprising results surrounding romance and finance.