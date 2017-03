Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKVILLE, MO (KTVI)-A battle over construction at Cliff Cave Park in Oakville heads to court today. Some nearby residents are taking St. Louis County and Great Rivers Greenway to court over a project to extend park trails and add parking.

They say proper procedures were not followed before construction began.

A member of Great Rivers Greenway tells FOX all laws were followed and there were hearings on the matter.