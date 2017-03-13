New app helps first responders find you when calling 911

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – SirenGPS is a mobile app that can help first responders better locate you when you call 911 from a cell phone. West County EMS and Fire is one of the organization working with the SirenGPS technology.

SirenGPS describes the service on their website:

“SirenGPS solves the 911 location issue as part of a larger mission to create safer communities in a time when terrorists, natural disasters and infectious disease threaten us where we live, work and play. SirenGPS is bringing emergency management into the 21st century with interoperable, cutting-edge, proprietary tools for day-to-day emergency response and large scale emergency communication.”

If you live in an area covered by West County EMS and Fire you can use the app and download it here:

Apple’s App Store

Google’s Play Store