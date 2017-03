× Person struck by car in north city

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A 40-year-old man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in north St. Louis.

The incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Cote Brilliante Avenue, in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and waited for police and EMTs to arrive.

