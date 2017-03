Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Today's Pet of the Week is a 5-year-old Jack Russell named Skippy! He's very active, house-trained and loves to be around people.

Skippy walks well on a leash and never stops playing with his toys.

If you would like to know any more information on Skippy or any of the available animals at the shelter please call 618-656-4405 or visit MEHS.org.