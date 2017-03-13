Purses for Pantries at River City Casino Saturday, March 18

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Purses for Pantries is taking place this weekend at the River City Casino and Hotel!

Derek May, Development Manager for Operation Food Search joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to tell us all about the event.

More than 400 designer and designer inspired handbags will be available to bid on. The $50 tickets include entrance into the event and a three-course luncheon.

In addition to the designer and designer-inspired handbags, those in attendance will find evening clutches, vintage pocketbooks, hot totes, colorful carryalls and more!

Gift certificates for restaurants and spas, plus other surprises and highly coveted delights are also up for auction.

Operation Food Search helps to feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis. One-third of them are children.

Purses for Pantries

River City Casino and Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63125

Saturday, March 18th

10:30 a.m. Doors Open for silent auction

12:00 p.m. Lunch

1:00 p.m. Program and Live Auction

To learn more, or to RSVP, Contact Derek May at Derek.May@OperationFoodSearch.org or call 314-325-1293.

You can also sign up at http://www.operationfoodsearch.org/event/purses-for-pantries/