Road crews prepared for light snow during morning rush

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO (KTVI)- MoDOT crews have been keeping an eye on the forecast overnight as the small amount of snow could be a factor during the morning commute.

The company had about 200 of their trucks ready to go by 2 a.m. They already had treatments on the road from the snow on Saturday.

Crews began pre-treating the roads on Friday before the first dusting of snow. The trucks this morning are equipped and ready to plow if necessary.

MoDOT officials say they will be paying closer attention to bridges and overpasses. Since it's been such a mild winter, area stores have plenty of rock salt and other winter essentials available but there's not a huge demand.

