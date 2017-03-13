Snow causes flight cancellations, delays at St. Louis Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Many trying to fly out of St. Louis for spring break encountered a travel nightmare Monday as thousands of flights were cancelled across the country in anticipation of a major snow storm in the northeast.

Nearly 6,000 flights have been canceled since Sunday, according to flight-tracking website Flight Aware. That number is expected to rise as airlines continue to cancel flights in anticipation of the crippling weather conditions from this late winter storm.

While St. Louis received light snow Monday morning, Chicago received several inches of snow, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations. Many flights out of St. Louis Airport pass through O’Hare or Chicago Midway airports.

Blizzard-like conditions are expected in the northeast Tuesday; that bad weather could extend into Wednesday. That means airports from New York City, Boston, and Washington D.C. could be shutdown until Wednesday.

Weather problems in the northeast can ripple out to other parts of the country; even some Florida flights had already been cancelled Wednesday.