Washington Park police identify woman found dead in ditch

WASHINGTON PARK, IL (KTVI) – Police have identified the body of a woman found dead in Washington Park over the weekend.

The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 27-year-old Nortish Ball.

According to a report in the Belleville News-Democrat, Ball was found in a ditch on 38th Street and Bunkham Road on Saturday night.

Investigators do not suspect foul play was involved in Ball’s death.