Watch live video: Significant changes have staff check on April the giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to get bigger and there was more active kicking during an examination on Monday morning, officials at Animal Adventure Park said there was a “noticeable growth/drop” in the pregnant giraffe’s belly. They sent staff in to check on significant changes Monday afternoon.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to Facebook Monday afternoon:

“Approx 12:45 pm EST today staff began noting and documenting significant changes. The vet was called and has been on site since. Another visit will be made in a few hours. Staff is taking precautions, with many members remaining onsite this evening through the blizzard. Rest assured, we will keep the world posted on any further developments. We cannot confirm active labor at this time.”

The day started on a chilly note. Animal Adventure Park says that a blizzard is moving into the area:

“We start another week without a calf! There is no question that April is looking larger than ever. Morning keeper check reports active kicking and noticeable growth/drop in belly.

Significant snow storm heading our way early tomorrow morning. The team is preparing accordingly – as we do – with any weather activity of concern.”

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.