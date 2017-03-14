HARPURSVILLE, NY – “Ladies and gentlemen – we are close” – Staff at Animal Adventure Park say that April the giraffe is making progress towards the birth. A Facebook post from Monday night says that they are not confirming active labor. But all signs say she is heading in the right direction.

A blizzard is rolling through the northeast United States. The cold weather is expected to hit the area of upstate New York where April lives. The zoo says the Nor’easter may cause issues with the video feed from April’s pen.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to Facebook early Tuesday morning:

“Animal Care is up and at it early today. In addition to animal needs, storm Stella has began to unload on our area and the park will need be made accessible.

Behavior observed at 4/4:30 am EST did warrant a check of condition. Keeper report indicates April remains in the same condition as observed in earlier overnight checks.