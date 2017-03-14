HARPURSVILLE, NY – “Ladies and gentlemen – we are close” – Staff at Animal Adventure Park say that April the giraffe is making progress towards the birth. A Facebook post from Monday night says that they are not confirming active labor. But all signs say she is heading in the right direction.
A blizzard is rolling through the northeast United States. The cold weather is expected to hit the area of upstate New York where April lives. The zoo says the Nor’easter may cause issues with the video feed from April’s pen.
Animal Adventure Park posted this update to Facebook early Tuesday morning:
“Animal Care is up and at it early today. In addition to animal needs, storm Stella has began to unload on our area and the park will need be made accessible.
Behavior observed at 4/4:30 am EST did warrant a check of condition. Keeper report indicates April remains in the same condition as observed in earlier overnight checks.
The storm has, and will likely, continue to disrupt signal. The cam may go off line and then restart. To get the most recent LIVE feed, subscribe to our YouTube channel. That channel will have any and all videos and LIVES.”
The Zoo posted this update Monday night:
“Are you on the edge of your seat?
Afternoon and evening keeper and vet checks continue to indicate significant changes in April. Her back end has become significantly larger and relaxed, motion and pulsing in this area has been noted, and discharge has been observed. Ladies and gentlemen – we are close. We are still not confirming active labor, but will state all physical signs are headed in the right direction.
The youtube feed will remain online through the process, Facebook LIVE will also provide updates. A professional crew will be onsite to document the birth also.
Again, be patient, she has fooled us before. We can simply suggest staying tuned into the feed, subscribing to the youtube channel, and also our FB notifications. We will do everything in our power to keep you posted.
Staff will remain onsite this evening to stay with April and also begin mitigating snow levels as they begin to pile early tomorrow morning. Stay safe, stay warm, and bring your animals inside!”
An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.
This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.
Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction.
The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.
The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.