BJC West receives approval for expansion

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI) – Barnes Jewish West County Hospital will launch construction on a new facility later this month after receiving approval from the Creve Coeur City Council.

BJC Healthcare has embarked on a project to revitalize their BJC West campus on Olive at I-270.

“What we are looking to do is build a new hospital just behind this property and once we open that facility, we will take this facility down,” said Trish Lollo, BJC West president. “It will become the front entrance to the hospital and parking.”

The current facility was built in the 1960s and has 77 beds, though not all private. The new hospital will have the ability to grow to 100 private beds and feature the latest healthcare technology.

“We are a short stay surgical and medical hospital, so as healthcare evolves and moves more towards short stays, we're going to get busier and busier,” Lollo said.

The hospital has over 500 staff at present and leadership expects to add many more jobs with their new state of art facility and medical office building.

“That’s the importance of BJC West County Hospital. It is the convenience of the location for residents of St. Louis County,” Lollo said. “We have a Siteman Cancer Center satellite on our property.”

With 260,000 square-feet in the hospital and 100,000 square-feet in the medical office, the BJC West campus will continue to serve as an extension of the Barnes Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine.

“Many of the Washington University physicians that practice at Kingshighway also practice here on our campus, so we're proud to have the link between the two,” Lollo said.