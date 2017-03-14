Blues beat Kings, 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Magnus Paajarvi scored a power-play goal, Jake Allen made 38 saves and the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

David Perron scored late in the second period and Alexander Steen added an empty-net goal with 6.5 seconds left for the Blues, who lead the Kings by five points for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Dustin Brown scored with 2:55 remaining and Jonathan Quick stopped 23 shots, but the Kings failed to earn a point for the first time in Quick’s six starts since returning from a groin injury.

Quick made an acrobatic initial save on Perron’s one-timer, but the puck trickled free underneath the goalie and Perron tapped it in for his 14th goal of the season 13:37 into the second.

Paajarvi then redirected Patrik Berglund’s shot to give the Blues a 2-0 lead 1:10 into the third.