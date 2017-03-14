Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for WEDNESDAY March 15, 2017

High pressure in control on this Wednesday…partly sunny skies and still cold…upper 30’s for the afternoon…a very cold start out the door in the morning on Wednesday…bundle up.The next system in the Thursday/Friday time frame…some light rain…maybe some wet snowflakes…any moisture is limited with the focus late Thursday night into Friday morning…then clearing skies…50’s back for Friday and the weekend…quiet times…partly sunny skies…so better…but no heat wave.