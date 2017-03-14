Download FOX 2’s app for the latest news, weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-John Pertzborn was on vacation last week but he knew what was going on in St. Louis. It's because he has the FOX 2 app, with push alerts.

What are those?

FOX 2 Web Producer, Danielle Scruggs tells us the benefits of having push notifications and how to set them up on your mobile device.

Push Notifications, better known as "breaking news alerts," are customized messages or alerts that our digital content staff uses to speak directly to our users. They are normally sent to keep you up-to-date on top stories.

There are six categories to choose from:

Breaking

Closings

Programming

Sports

Traffic

Weather

User have the freedom to select every push option available. The notifications, that pop up on your device, look similar to text messages.

They're sent at various times of the day and you don't need to be logged into your app or using your phone/ other mobile devices in order to receive them.

In the event that you haven't checked your device in a while, select the 'Message Center' and you'll find out what you've missed. You have the option of deleting some or all of the missed notifications.

If you'd like to know what's going on in your neighborhood or near you, select 'Current Location.' For example, if you live in south St. Louis, you could receive alerts pertinent to the downtown area and or Soulard.

FOX 2 offers apps for a variety of devices. You can get our news and weather information on an Android and Apple devices.

The FOX 2 Weather app is available too.

It offer tools to keep you informed of weather news, current conditions and forecasts. View radar, heat index, lightning and storm alert maps right on your phone.

Our mobile LIVE stream makes watching our newscast on the go easy.

To learn more click here or select the download options below!

NEWS:

WEATHER:

The weather apps offer tools to keep you informed of weather news, current conditions and forecasts. View radar, heat index, lightning and storm alert maps right on your phone.