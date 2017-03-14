Downtown St. Louis to get more security patrols

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Tuesday Downtown STL, Inc. announced that they plan to shift their focus to increasing police and uniformed security staff patrols in Downtown St. Louis. The Community Improvement District funding of the Downtown Guide program will now come to an end, with the laying off 11 staff personnel. Those affected by the budget cuts will be offered a severance package.

Funding of $3.4 million will instead go to having 8 St. Louis City police officers patrolling in downtown St. Louis, and in June add 4 licensed uniformed security officers to replace four police officers.

Currently the Community Improvement District funds:

Training, equipment and supervisor overtime for the Downtown Bike Patrol

Secondary police officers deployed on Washington Avenue weekends from May through October

10 full-time Clean Team members dedicated to removing graffiti, dealing with trash/debris and reporting sidewalk/street issues to the city’s Citizen Service Bureau for repairs

A full-time certified arborist who maintains 280 hanging baskets, 255 planters and 1,200 trees in Downtown