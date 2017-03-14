× Drunk driver causes fatal accident on I-64 in St. Charles – MSHP

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64.

According to Sgt. Al Nothum, a spokesman for the MSHP, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-64 at Highway 94.

Investigators said a drunk driver slammed into an SUV, causing it to roll over on the interstate. The driver of the SUV was killed and a passenger was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspected drunk driver was taken into custody at the scene.

