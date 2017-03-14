Florissant lifts ban on pit bulls

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) _ After weeks of testimony from both sides, the Florissant City Council lifted a ban on pit bulls but increased regulations on dangerous dogs.

The council voted Monday to end a ban on pit bulls. However, a new ordinance contains stronger language requiring residents to register their pets and for enforcing rules on spaying and neutering.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports supporters of the pit bull ban said they were concerned about public safety, while opponents said safety depends on people being responsible dog owners.

Florissant first banned pit bulls in since 2005.

The city seized 201 pit bulls between 2011 and last August. Of those, 164 were killed and seven were returned to their owners. The rest were adopted or given to dog rescue groups.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch