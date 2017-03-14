Illinois House panel seeks school funding reform proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois House members are picking up education funding reform where they say a commission convened by the governor left off.

Lawmakers gathered Tuesday to discuss proposals to revise the way Illinois finances its public schools. They plan this spring to write legislation to overhaul what many say is an outdated education funding model.

A commission formed by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner made recommendations last month but offered no legislation. Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan called together the 13 Democrats and 13 Republicans to deal with remaining questions and concerns.

House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie of Chicago chairs the panel. She also served on Rauner’s commission.

Currie says the panel will work to “fill in the blanks” and establish a funding mechanism lawmakers can agree on.