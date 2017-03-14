× Lawmaker seeks $25M anti-terrorism grant for Jewish groups

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ An Illinois lawmaker is seeking $25 million to help Jewish organizations tighten security after a series of threats and vandalism at Jewish institutions nationwide.

Illinois House Deputy Majority Leader Lou Lang introduced the legislation Monday. It would fund a grant program in the secretary of state’s office for “emergency” upgrades to prevent or respond to “acts of terrorism.”

Last week, the Chicago Jewish Day School was evacuated because of a bomb threat that turned out to be false. The Anti-Defamation League in New York and several Jewish centers across the nation also received bomb threats.

The Democrat’s legislation authorizes the secretary of state to approve a grant of any amount based on a detailed threat assessment from a nonprofit agency.

The bills are HB4011 and HB4012

