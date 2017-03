× Margie’s Money Saver: Pi Day pizza deals across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Today is the day to sink your teeth into a piece of pizza pie and save.

On this Pi Day you can grab two medium two topping pizzas from Domino’s for $8.99.

Papa John’s is offering two topping large pizzas for $9.99.

At Pizza Hut, get two large two topping pizza for $7.99 when you order online!

