Park Hills councilman arrested on drug trafficking charges

PARK HILLS, MO (KTVI) - A Park Hills city councilman is facing drug trafficking charges.

Steven Sutton, 51, has been charged with first degree drug trafficking, a class A felony.

According to the local paper, The Daily Journal on March 3rd the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office pulled over three people in a car on Highway 32.

In the car deputies found about a pound of methamphetamine and a cell phone.

The newspaper reported the cell phone had recorded conversations between one of the occupants and Sutton.

In the conversation, Sutton is heard making payment arrangements and shipment for over 90 grams of meth.

The mayor of Park Hills had no comment on the charges, but some residents at the city council meeting say they are disappointed in the city’s leadership.

"It is kind of discouraging to be honest, there is so much potential here just the wrong people in the wrong places is all I can figure," said Park Hills resident Gay McKinney.

In early February city administrator Matt Whitwell was charged with a DWI and leaving the scene of an accident while he was driving a city vehicle.

Whitwell is still currently employed by the city.

Sutton is being held at the St. Francois County jail on a $250,000 bond.