SLU School of Medicine placed on academic probation

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis University’s School of Medicine has approximately two years to address 20 items on a reaccreditation checklist after being placed on academic probation.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Liaison Committee on Medical Education found several gaps in the curriculum and a failure to develop “competencies that the profession and the public expect of a physician.”

The accreditation organization sent a letter to university president Fred Pestello on February 21 detailing the academic deficiencies within the medical school curriculum. The Liaison Committee on Medical Education reviews 150 medical schools in the United States and Canada.

The medical school will remain accredited while academic leaders work to correct the problems.

At present, SLU is the only medical school in the country on probation, the Post-Dispatch reported.